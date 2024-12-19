Prince Andrew skips King Charles' Christmas lunch as he faces backlash over Chinese spy scandal

Prince Andrew missed a holiday event hosted by King Charles on Thursday after facing public backlash.

Prince Andrew was revealed to have recently had contact with an alleged Chinese spy, Sky News reported . His office released a statement last week, saying he had cut ties with a Chinese businessman who's been named a risk to British national security on the "advice" from officials, but that the pair had never discussed anything of a "sensitive nature."

While Andrew did not appear at Charles' pre-Christmas lunch, his daughters – Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34 – both attended. Meanwhile, the princesses, along with Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will all skip the royal family Christmas at Sandringham on Dec. 25, People Magazine reported.

KING CHARLES HAUNTED BY PRINCE ANDREW AS ‘GRUBBY’ DUKE HUMILIATES MONARCHY IN ‘YEAR FROM HELL’: EXPERTS

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton were also not in attendance at the Dec. 19 lunch – the couple, along with their three children, are said to already be in Norfolk, where Sandringham is located, in preparations for Christmas.

Prince Andrew reportedly chose to skip the pre-Christmas lunch on Dec. 19 after receiving advice from his ex-wife.

"Despite [the Duchess'] missteps in the past, she does know how things will play out socially," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People. "She would tell him it’s best to stay away. And Beatrice would have backed her up in that."

Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman, was publicly named for the first time after High Court restrictions were lifted Monday on an anonymity order previously barring the release of his name. Yang was described as a "close confidant" of Prince Andrew's, but in a statement released Monday to Sky News he said the "widespread description of me as a 'spy' is entirely untrue."

PRINCE ANDREW WON'T JOIN KING CHARLES AND ROYAL FAMILY FOR CHRISTMAS AFTER LATEST SCANDAL: REPORTS

Instead of attending the royal family Christmas, Prince Andrew and Duchess Ferguson will likely spend the holiday together at Royal Lodge – their home on the Windsor Castle estate.

The former couple, who divorced in 1996, will be joined by their two daughters, People reported.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince Andrew had his royal title stripped in 2022 due to growing backlash over his controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

While the Duke of York is eighth in line to the throne, he is no longer a senior working royal.

Andrew spoke about his friendship with Epstein during a televised interview with the BBC in 2019, admitting: "I stayed with him, and that’s [something] I kick myself for on a daily basis, because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family, and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices, and I let the side down, simple as that."

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 after he was charged with federal sex trafficking and conspiracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.