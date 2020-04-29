Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate 9th royal wedding anniversary with sweet throwback photo

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their anniversary with a sweet throwback photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29 and commemorated the big day by sharing an image from their high-profile wedding at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011. The snap shows them exiting the ceremony with William in his formal attire and Kate in her flowing white wedding gown.

Both are all smiles as they hold hands with a procession of people behind them. In the background, a younger-looking Prince Harry can be seen following behind his brother and his new bride.

“Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!” a post on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account reads.

Last year, to commemorate the couple’s eighth anniversary, William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, named her granddaughter-in-law as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which is considered the highest possible rank for a British royal. Unfortunately, this year’s anniversary festivities will likely be more subdued given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping across the U.K. and the rest of the world. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been doing their part to heap praise on those helping the country battle the COVID-19 situation, particularly frontline workers.

Last week, for example, the royal couple were joined by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the “Clap for Carers” initiative, which has been sweeping the region as a way for grateful people to recognize the health care professionals and first responders that are working so hard to help people during this unprecedented time.

The royal family, wearing color-coordinated blue outfits, made a special appearance on the BBC on Thursday and shared the moment to their social media accounts.

“This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the U.K. in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running,” the caption read on Instagram.

The weekly campaign is in effect to honor the National Health Service (NHS) front-line workers who are consistently battling the novel virus, and Thursday’s effort on the BBC network’s “The Big Night In” was a telethon to raise money for essential workers and those affected by COVID-19.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.