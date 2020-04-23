Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children applaud health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kate Middleton and Prince William pulled out all the stops in accompanying their brood Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the “Clap for Carers” initiative -- which has swept over the U.K. region and in other areas worldwide -- in recognition of the health care professionals and first responders currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal family, wearing color-coordinated blue outfits, made a special appearance on the BBC on Thursday and shared the moment to their social media accounts.

“This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the U.K. in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running,” the caption read on Instagram.

The weekly campaign is in effect to honor the National Health Service (NHS) frontline workers who are consistently battling the novel virus, and Thursday’s effort on the BBC network’s “The Big Night In” was a telethon to raise money for essential workers and those affected by COVID-19.

The video clip shows William, 37, as he opens the door of their Anmer Hall home for his happy family as they all emerge from the residence to Coldplay’s 2011 hit record “Paradise” as it plays in the background and they all clap emphatically as the song comes in hot.

Middleton and William have been making virtual rounds to health care workers, thanking them for their hard work.

On April 2, the royal couple made a phone call to Queen’s Hospital Burton, the workplace where Amged El-Hawrani, 55, the first doctor in the United Kingdom to die from COVID-19, diligently worked to treat those who had contracted the illness.

They also made calls to other area hospitals, and in a snippet of conversations between the pair and hospital staff from another hospital, University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire, Middleton empathized with the predicament they have since found themselves in.

“You’re stretched in all sorts of ways looking after the patients in your care under such extreme circumstances,” she said. “But you also need to be able to make sure you support yourselves and each other. It must be so hard but I’m glad to hear that you’re currently getting all the support you need.”