Prince William rubs elbows with stars, Kate Middleton returns to royal duties as Prince Andrew suit escalates

Prince William rubbed elbows with celebrities Tuesday evening while attending The Sun's Who Cares Wins health awards, and Kate Middleton tended to her own royal duties by visiting an airbase Wednesday.

William was photographed alongside David Beckham at the awards gala, and Middleton was photographed speaking with military personnel following her summer break from public duties.

The Duchess of Cambridge met with U.K. military members who had helped with the evacuation of civilians from Kabul, Afghanistan. Over 15,000 people were flown out of Kabul by the Royal Air Force.

"To meet the Duchess and for her to be so interested in and engaged with our stories was brilliant," Loadmaster Sergeant Mark Curtis told People magazine about the event. "We're serving our queen, our country, the royal family. And obviously to have that level of the 'boss' coming along and patting you on your back for the hard work was amazing."

PRINCE ANDREW: UK HIGH COURT ACCEPTS REQUEST FROM VIRGINIA ROBERTS GIUFFRE'S LAWYERS

Meanwhile, the lawsuit involving Prince Andrew continues to escalate.

The U.K. Judiciary confirmed to Fox News that it had accepted a request from Virginia Roberts Giuffre's lawyers to serve Prince Andrew a lawsuit. Giuffre has accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17-years-old, allegations he has denied.

"The legal process has not yet been served, but the High Court will now take steps to serve under the Convention unless service is arranged by agreement between the parties," the U.K. Judiciary told Fox News in a statement.

The lawsuit is another unwanted story for the royals, reminding the public of Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein two years after Epstein’s death. Britain’s royal family is also still recovering from allegations of racism and insensitivity leveled at it by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan , earlier this year.

