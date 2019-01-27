Prince Philip tells car crash victim he is 'deeply sorry'

Britain's Prince Philip has apologized to a woman who was injured when the car she was riding in collided with a Land Rover that he was driving.

The 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II told the woman he was "deeply sorry" that she was injured in the Jan. 17 collision.

In the letter, published in the Sunday Mirror, Philip said he was dazzled by the sun when he entered a main road near the royal retreat in Sandringham in eastern England.

He wrote to Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist in the crash, that "I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences."

Philip was unhurt although his car flipped over. He was not charged with any infraction and continues to drive.

Just days after the accident, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was photographed driving without wearing a seatbelt following his car crash.

Norfolk police said at the time that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver” after photos emerged showing the 97-year-old driving a new Land Rover near the royal residence at Sandringham, where he and the queen have been on an extended Christmas break.

"This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offense," a police spokeswoman said.

Philip has pulled back from many traditional royal duties in recent years, but has remained in generally good health. He was photographed in December driving a horse-drawn carriage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.