Prince Philip spotted driving without seatbelt two days after car crash

Police spoke to Prince Philip on Saturday after Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was photographed driving without wearing a seatbelt following his car crash.

Norfolk police said Saturday that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver” after photos emerged showing the 97-year-old driving a new Land Rover near the royal residence at Sandringham, where he and the queen have been on an extended Christmas break.

"This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offense," a police spokeswoman said.

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S LASTING MARRIAGE TO PRINCE PHILIP HAUNTED BY RUMORED AFFAIR WITH SHOWGIRL, BOOK CLAIMS

Philip was involved in a car crash on Thursday near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk that left two women in another car, a Kia, with minor injuries. A 9-month-old boy in the Kia was not injured.

Philip, whose car rolled over on its side following the collision, also walked away from the crash unhurt and passed a vision test that was given as part of the crash investigation.

Buckingham Palace said Friday Philip and the queen contacted the people involved in the crash and exchanged good wishes, but Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist from Thursday’s crash, said the royals haven’t contacted them, Sky News reported.

"I still haven't had any contact from the royal household,” Fairweather, 46, told the Sunday Mirror, according to Sky News. "Maybe he [Philip] should prioritize that over test-driving his new car."

"It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he's sorry at all,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crash sparked questions whether the royal should be behind the wheel at 97. The palace said Philip has a valid driver’s license. In Britain, there’s no upper age limit for licensing drivers, but those over 70 are required to renew their licenses every three years and tell authorities about certain medical ailments that might raise safety issues.

It’s unclear who caused the crash.

Philip has pulled back from many traditional royal duties in recent years, but has remained in generally good health. He was photographed in December driving a horse-drawn carriage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.