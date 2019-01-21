Prince Philip car accident victim says he and Queen Elizabeth never apologized to her after crash

Emma Fairweather broke her wrist after a car crash involving Prince Philip — and she claims he has yet to apologize to her for the accident.

"I'm lucky to be alive and he hasn't even said sorry," Fairweather, a 46-year-old mother of two, told The Mirror. "It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family."

Fairweather, a passenger in her friend's car during the accident, also shed doubt on the royal family's claim that Philip, 97, was blinded by sunlight before the accident.

"It could have been so much worse," she said. "Prince Philip apparently said to a witness that it was the sun that dazzled him but I can't see how that could be true when it was overcast."

The collision reportedly occurred near Sandringham, where the royals spend Christmas, and where Fairweather says she's spent much time trying to catch a glimpse of the family passing by.

She recalled the harrowing moments of the crash.

"We could see the Land Rover about 150 yards away from us at a junction, then it started to move," Fairweather said. "The speed limit was 60 mph but my friend was doing no more than 50 mph. I kept thinking [Philip] was going to stop but he didn't. It all went into slow motion as I watched the other car."

She continued, "As we approached I could make out that it was an elderly driver. My friend was braking and seemed so in control but I was terrified. But then we crashed. I don't think the vehicle spun, it just pushed straight across the road. Then it was just disbelief. I was in shock."

Fairweather's baby was in the backseat, but thankfully was unharmed. Good Samaritans helped Fairweather and her child out of the vehicle and informed her who the other driver was.

She says had to wait two hours for an ambulance.

"Someone told me Prince Philip had been keen to talk to me but a number of people advised him against it," she said, "but I can't be sure as I was very confused."

"It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he's sorry at all," she lamented, adding, "What would it have taken for him and the Queen to send me a card and a bunch of flowers?"

Fairweather also said that she was told to keep quiet about the incident and that not even police have been of much help to her.

"I was just advised not to speak to anyone and told to expect a call from the Palace yesterday," she said. "I know the Queen is a busy lady but I was really excited at the idea she might phone me. Instead, I got a call from a police family liaison officer. The message he passed on didn't even make sense. He said, 'The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you.' That's not an apology or even a well-wish ... The police haven't given me any emotional support either."

Though Fairweather insists no apology was given, a royal spokesperson told The Mirror, "A full message of support was sent to both the driver and the passenger."

Still, Fairweather has warm feelings for the royals.

"I still love him and the Queen," she said. "No one can change my views on that."

A rep for Prince Philip had no comment for Fox News.