Prince Harry’s Invictus Games postponed again to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic: ‘We are with you’

Prince Harry has announced that his Invictus Games have been postponed again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and servicemen and women was supposed to occur in the Netherlands this year from May 29 to June 5. It was originally postponed last spring due to the virus. The event will now take place in The Hague, Netherlands in Spring 2022.

"To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you," said the Duke of Sussex and his friends in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday.

"And when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are," shared the 36-year-old.

The British royal also signed a joint statement with Sir Keith Mills, chair of the Invictus Games Foundation, as well as Mark de Kruif, chair of the games in the Netherlands.

"We are Invictus: from the communities that host and cherish the Games, and the competitors who display unshakeable resilience and commitment as they prepare for and participate in the Games, to the families and network of supporters who support these men and women on their journey to competition," read the message.

"For so many around the world, the Invictus community included, COVID-19 has changed our expectations, hopes, and plans," the statement continued. "But our unwavering mission is one bound by resilience and community — and that mission will continue to shine through between now and Spring 2022, when we hope to see everybody in person again in The Hague.

"For now, we are continuing to plan programming, opportunities to connect safely during the foreseeable future, and ways to infuse the spirit of Invictus in your own communities over the coming year. We're excited to share more soon."

Harry, who served in the army for more than 10 years, started the Invictus Games in 2014. Just days after welcoming his son Archie in May 2019, he traveled to the Netherlands to kick off the official countdown to the 2020 Games.

It was during the Invictus Games in 2017 that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their debut as a couple in Toronto.