Prince Harry, UK tabloid reach libel settlement over false Royal Marines claim: report

Prince Harry and a U.K. tabloid have reportedly reached a libel settlement over claims he "turned his back" on the Royal Marines.

In a court filing obtained by Newsweek on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex’s lawyers said that The Mail on Sunday’s attack on him will have left members of the armed forces "more susceptible to suicide."

The Mail on Sunday has also made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation, a charity set up by the 36-year-old’s Invictus Games, a competition series similar to the Olympics held for disabled veterans. They were created by the British royal.

A rep for Harry did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The newspaper recently retracted its reporting.

"An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff," revealed a statement released by the outlet.

The outlet then stated that they have discovered that the prince is, in fact, in contact with his military colleagues and the Royal Marines "in a private capacity" in order to "offer informal support." His connection to the military has been upheld in its current capacity since March.

The correction also said that "administrative issues" were responsible for Harry not receiving the letter from Lord Dannatt, and said that he's since replied to the note.

"We apologize to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation," said the statement.

Newsweek noted that while the newspaper’s apology was already known, it was initially believed that the case would continue.

Harry has found himself at odds with the tabloid before, He and his wife, Meghan Markle, are in the throes of a lawsuit against the tabloid after they published a letter written by the 39-year-old to her father after the royal wedding in May 2018.

The couple also took aim at other media companies for violating their privacy, recently nabbing a win against a news agency that published photos of Markle and the couple's son Archie, 1.

