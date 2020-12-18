Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry win case over news agency to not publish photos of them or son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reached a settlement with a photo agency to not take pictures of them or their son

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reached a settlement with a U.K.-based news and photo agency to not take pictures of them or their son, Archie.

The agreement heard in The High Court in London on Friday is part of a settlement between The Duchess of Sussex and U.K. company Splash News and Picture Agency of a case she filed in March over photos of her and her son taken in a Canadian park in January. The agency has since gone into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection.

A spokesman for Schillings, legal representatives for Prince Harry and his wife, called the settlement "a clear signal that unlawful, invasive and intrusive paparazzi behavior will not be tolerated and that the couple takes these matters seriously — just as any family would."

A similar claim against Splash US, a sister company to Splash UK, is continuing in the British court system, the spokesman added.

Meghan Markle has settled a claim against Splash News and Picture Agency, with the agency agreeing not to take any photos of her, her husband the Duke of Sussex or their son, Archie, should it come out of administration, the High Court has heard.

Under the agreement announced Friday, Splash UK undertakes not to photograph the duke, duchess or their son in the future if the agency comes out of administration.

In a separate privacy case, Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over the publication of a letter the duchess wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties at the end of March and are now based in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

