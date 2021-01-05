Prince Harry is ‘thriving’ in California since royal exit, ‘isn’t looking back,’ pal claims

It’s been nearly a year since Prince Harry announced that he and his wife Meghan Markle were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family – and a source is now claiming he’s feeling free.

Since their royal exit, the couple has settled in Santa Barbara, Calif. with their son Archie, 1.

"Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito," an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

"He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California – being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them," added the pal.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SHARE PHOTOS OF THEIR MOTHERS AND YOUNGER SELVES IN WEBSITE RELAUNCH

Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, briefly stayed in Canada before putting roots down in Los Angeles. The source told the outlet that Harry has been "thriving" since relocating to the quieter California neighborhood.

Markle, who was an actress before she became the Duchess of Sussex, is originally from Los Angeles.

"[Harry] has grown in confidence since the move," said the source. "Harry isn’t looking back, although he does miss his friends at home."

However, the past year hasn’t always been blissful for the pair. In November 2020, the former "Suits" star admitted she suffered a miscarriage several months earlier.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY: 15 WAYS THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX STIRRED HEADLINES IN 2020

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times where she described the "almost unbearable grief" the couple endured.

Still, another source told Us Weekly that Harry and Markle are "closer than they’ve ever been and feel so lucky to have each other."

Harry and Markle are now focusing on several passion projects, including their new Archewell foundation, as well as a Spotify podcast named Archewell Audio. They released their first episode shortly before New Year’s Day.

Back in January 2020, the couple announced they will take "a step back" as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY RELEASE FIRST PODCAST EPISODE FEATURING SON ARCHIE

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with Queen Elizabeth, 94, as well as Harry’s father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William.

They will keep their royal titles.