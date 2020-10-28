Meghan Markle seeks to delay start of trial in privacy lawsuit

Meghan Markle is looking to push back her trial.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is currently slated for a January start to her 10-day trial against Mail on Sunday for publishing excerpts of a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

A preliminary hearing for the case was set for Thursday, according to court documents. High Court Judge Mark Warby will consider the postponement application in a private, online hearing instead.

Meanwhile, per People magazine, Markle's legal team will head to court on Thursday to argue for a summary judgment versus a full trial because they are reportedly confident in their case.

Additionally, a ruling was recently made allowing a book centering on Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step away from their royal duties to be included in the case.

The civil lawsuit accuses Mail on Sunday and its publisher Associated Newspapers of violating the U.K.’s data protection law, as well as copyright infringement and misuse of private information.

Mail on Sunday published the letter written by Markle to her father after her wedding to Harry, 36, which Thomas missed -- a rumored point of contention between the Duchess and her father.

The paper cites a "huge and legitimate public interest in the royal family and the activities, conduct and standards of behavior of its members. Furthermore, they insist that the interest in such affairs also lies within the families of the royals, "because those are integral to the proper functioning of the monarchy."

The royal duo are also in the midst of another lawsuit, having sued in response to paparazzi photos being taken of their son, Archie, at their family home.

On behalf of Markle and Harry, high-power celebrity attorney Michael J. Kump states that the filing stems from alleged "serial intrusions on the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home," in addition to "the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy."

The Duke and Duchess said the tabloid harassment finally came to a head when they saw that a photo of Archie was being offered to media outlets that was purportedly taken on a family outing in Malibu, when it was clearly shot while he was in their yard, unbeknownst to them.

