'The Crown' trailer depicts tension between Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Charles

Netflix dropped a new full-length trailer for Season 4 of its award-winning series "The Crown."

The teaser gives fans a look at Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher going head-to-head with Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen's husband, Prince Philip, played by Tobias Menzies, can be heard saying, "Two women running the show — that's the last thing this country needs," in reference to two women in positions of power in the United Kingdom.

"Perhaps that's exactly what this country needs," responds the queen.

‘THE CROWN’ INTRODUCES PRINCESS DIANA, ANNOUNCES SEASON 4 PREMIERE DATE IN NEW TEASER

Fans also get a more in-depth look at the queen's tumultuous relationship with her son Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and his wife Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).

“All I want is to be loved. It’s all any of us want from you," Diana tells the Queen.

'THE CROWN' CASTS ELIZABETH DEBICKI TO PLAY PRINCESS DIANA IN LAST TWO SEASONS

While Charles yells at his mother, “What does one have to do to get some kindness in this family?”

Season 4 takes place at the end of the 1970s as tensions arise between Thatcher and the queen due to the PM's decision to lead the country into the Falklands War.

PRINCE CHARLES ‘MUST HAVE’ LOVED PRINCESS DIANA, SAYS ‘THE CROWN’ STAR JOSH O’CONNOR

Meanwhile, Charles — who is 30 and still unwed — meets young Lady Diana who "provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided," a press release described.

"The Crown" Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Sunday, Nov. 15.