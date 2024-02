Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Michael Bublé called Prince Harry a "visionary" and a "sage on history’s page" who's "winning your way," in a reworking of the lyrics from Frank Sinatra’s classic song "My Way."

The Grammy-winning crooner, who’s known for belting out Rat Pack hits, was entertaining Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the crowd in Vancouver, Canada, for the royal’s Invictus Games’ One Year to Go Dinner on Friday evening.

"One man, life-changing plan, he does all he can, he’s a visionary. A sage on history’s page, Meghan calls him ‘H,’ we call him Harry," the 44-year-old sang of the Duke of Sussex to the parody of "May Way," according to videos of the performance posted on social media.

He continued, referencing the Invictus Games, "It’s true, Harry it’s you, your follow- through opens hope’s doorway."

Harry established the Invictus Games in 2014, as an outlet for wounded service members to compete in sporting events.

"No time for foolish useless aims … instead, you forge ahead, that’s winning your way," he sang of Harry.

The "After All" singer even took a political swipe at Republican frontrunner former President Trump’s legal troubles, referencing his fictitious "Please Don’t Convict Us Games" in the song.

The Canadian native joked later about missing Harry and Meghan living in Canada, "but the home you hold dear is Montecito," he sang to laughs, referring to their current home in Southern California.

After the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020, they briefly lived in British Columbia before moving to Markle’s native California.

At the end of the song, Bublé referenced King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis, calling for "healing wishes" for the monarch.

"Might I add, our healing wishes for your dad," adding that the Duke of Sussex and all the others involved in the Invictus Games have "earned each day, the right to say, I did it my way."

As well as trying out some wheelchair curling on Friday, the Sussexes also dined with Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato at an Indian restaurant in Vancouver Thursday night.

"They were extremely friendly and nice," chef Vikram Vij told People magazine.

"They came and spoke to the kitchen staff, they were very respectful to let me choose the meal as the chef," he said. "I said I was going to put something together for them. I asked them if there were any allergies or any things that she didn't feel like having, and Meghan said, 'I love spicy food.' "

Vij added that Bublé was a fan of mushrooms, while Harry liked kebabs and Markle enjoyed market chard.

He also made the group a "lamb popsicle" he had previously prepared for Prince William and Kate Middleton when they came to the restaurant in 2016.

Vij added of Harry and Markle, "you could see the positivity in their relationship, the love, the affection that they have."