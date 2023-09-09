Prince Harry cheers on wounded warriors at Invictus Games

The 2023 Invictus Games kicked off on Saturday in Düsseldorf, Germany, where Prince Harry cheered on the courageous wounded warriors.

Prince Harry welcomed the audience at the opening ceremony, as he was joined by Germany’s Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and other leaders at the momentous event.

The Duke of Sussex sported a dark gray suit with a light blue button-up underneath. He was all smiles while he greeted the roaring crowd.

Followed by his remarks were live performances, including rapper Macklemore, as each team waved its country’s flag proudly on stage. Twenty-one nations are expected to compete in the Invictus Games, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Poland, France, Jordan, Nigeria and more.

Harry, 38, has demonstrated his true commitment to the Invictus Games as he has chosen to champion a cause about which he’s long been passionate. Modeled after the Warrior Games in the United States, Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries.

Ahead of Harry’s Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex was seen with all smiles arriving at Düsseldorf Town Hall, where the ceremony was held.

Earlier in the day, Harry met with the team of volunteers for the Invictus Games.

"The Duke of Sussex dropped in this morning to meet with our international group of volunteer categorisers!" the Invictus Games' official X (formerly known as Twitter) account shared.

"This group, led by @weareinvictus, conduct all assessments of the competitors at the #InvictusGames to facilitate fair competition in recovery."

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is expected to join him later during his trip.

The ceremony comes after Harry premiered his new Netflix docuseries titled "Heart of Invictus," which follows a group of injured soldiers as they prepare for the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.