Prince Harry says King Charles’ cancer could reunify royals, 'I love my family'

Prince Harry is opening up about his father King Charles III’s cancer following his visit to the United Kingdom.

After Harry's brief, yet emotional reunion with Charles, the estranged prince said his father’s illness could reunify the royal family.

"I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him… spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that," Harry told "Good Morning America" in a bombshell interview.

When asked if King Charles’ diagnosis could have a "reunifying effect" on his family, Harry replied, "Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure."

"Throughout all the families, I see on a day-to-day basis, again the strength of the family unit coming together."

Harry arrived in the U.K. to see his ailing father last week, meeting the monarch for a brief visit at his London home, Clarence House.

While his father’s health has declined, Harry resides in California with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two young kids. He explained how he has "processed" the news of Charles' cancer while being overseas.

"I have my own family, as we all do. My life and family in California. It is as it is," Harry responded.

While Harry is focused on his own brood, he noted he has other visits scheduled to see the royal family throughout the year.

"I have other trips planned to the UK and will stop and see my family as much as I can," he said.

Since Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020, he said he has enjoyed his time living in the U.S. and is even considering getting his American citizenship.

"It’s amazing," he said. "I love every single day."

"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now," he noted during his travels to Whistler, British Columbia, where the 2025 Invictus Games will be hosted.

The Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members, was founded by Harry 10 years ago.

The Duke of Sussex’s U.K. visit was the first time he had seen his father since Charles’ coronation last May.

During Harry’s stay, the estranged prince was reportedly not allowed to stay at any of the royal residences and did not have a reunion with his brother, Prince William.

Prince William is expected to take on added responsibility while his wife recovers after being hospitalized from abdominal surgery and King Charles undergoes cancer treatments.

On Jan. 17, the palace first announced that Middleton had been hospitalized. Upon recommendation from her medical team, the princess will likely not resume public duties until Easter in late March.

Hours after Middleton's hospital stay was shared, Buckingham Palace released that King Charles would be undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

The king was admitted to The London Clinic, the same hospital as Middleton, on Jan. 26 and later released. On Feb. 5, the palace announced that during his hospital stay, "a separate issue of concern was noted" and later identified as cancer .

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a press release said.