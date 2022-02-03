Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry
Published

Prince Harry shares how he engages in self-care to help combat 'burnout': 'Need to meditate every single day'

The Duke of Sussex participated in BetterUp's Inner Work Day

By Nate Day | Fox News
Prince Harry is giving fans a sneak peek into how he takes care of himself.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old royal participated in Inner Work Day with BetterUp, a professional and personal development organization for which he serves as chief impact officer.

Harry and several other stars, including Serena Williams and Pau Gasol, opened up about the work they do to keep themselves balanced and mentally fit to tackle life.

During his appearance, Harry revealed he engages in self-care to help combat "burnout." He explained that burnout forces people to "look inside yourself" in order to find ways to push back and be successful.

Prince Harry revealed his self-care includes exercise, walking the dog and meditating.

Prince Harry revealed his self-care includes exercise, walking the dog and meditating. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

He added that while teams can turn to one another for encouragement, fighting burnout via self-care "starts at home, and it starts [internally]."

"I now put in about half an hour, 45 minutes in the morning when it's like, okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one's taking a nap, right?" he said. "There's a break in our program."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are developing content for Netflix and Spotify while he is preparing to publish a memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are developing content for Netflix and Spotify while he is preparing to publish a memoir. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

"It's either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate," the prince revealed, adding he needs "to meditate every single day.

"I would hope that everybody would be able to do that," he added. "But the reality is that once your time starts slipping away, and once you have other commitments in your day, or you need to be there and to show up for other people, guess what the self-care is: The first thing that drops away."

Prince Harry shared his self-care habits during BetterUp's Inner Work Day. He serves as the Chief Impact Officer for the organization.

Prince Harry shared his self-care habits during BetterUp's Inner Work Day. He serves as the Chief Impact Officer for the organization. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Harry said that as a husband, father and businessman, he knows firsthand how easy it is to slip out of the habit of self-care, but it remains important to keep it in your routine.

In addition to being a father and husband, Harry is hard at work developing content for Netflix and Spotify and is also writing a memoir.

