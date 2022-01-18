Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent food to The King Center staff, volunteers on MLK Day: ‘Your care matters’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to set an example on a special day.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided meals for volunteers and staff organizing Monday’s events at The King Center in Atlanta, a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine. The couple also received support from the late minister and activist's daughter, Dr. Bernice King.

According to the outlet, local Black-owned food trucks Paige’s Pastries & Bistro, as well as Parlay Savory Saloon, served free lunches to those who helped put together the events, including a voter registration, an education drive and a service project to gather donations for unsheltered and homeless people in Atlanta.

"Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers," The King Center tweeted. "Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors."

The annual King Center Commemorative Service was held with keynote speaker The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry. The bishop previously gave the sermon at the couple’s royal wedding in 2018.

"Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today," Bernice, 58, tweeted. "I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father. #MLKDay #BelovedCommunity."

The outlet noted that the couple regularly does charity work through their Archewell Foundation. It follows in the footsteps of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who was known for her humanitarian work.

According to the Archewell Foundation, their "core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time."

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.