Prince Harry working towards being allowed to fund own police security in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry has applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision that kept him from personally paying for police protection while he and his family were in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry originally applied for the review in September 2021, a legal spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital. Prince Harry would like to pay for the security himself, but cannot, unless the UK Home Office approves his offer.

Prince Harry's legal team claimed the Duke's security in the United States is not capable of proving the necessary protection needed in the United Kindom, where the threat is higher.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," a legal spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The Duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham," the statement continued. "That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer. As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them. The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country. During his last visit to the UK in July 2021 – to unveil a statue in honour of his late mother – his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection, whilst leaving a charity event."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were taking a step back from their royal roles in January 2020.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram at the time.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

Senior royals have been provided with special taxpayer-funded security force from the Metropolitan Police, but the two no longer were considered to be senior royals after the role change.