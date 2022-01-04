Prince Charles praises sons Prince Harry, Prince William in new essay about climate change: ‘I am proud’

The Prince of Wales may have extended an olive branch to his sons.

Prince Charles praised Prince Harry and Prince William for their efforts in combating climate change.

The 73-year-old, who is the heir to the British throne, wrote a lengthy essay for Newsweek’s cover story on Tuesday that urges global leaders to come together and address the growing threat to the environment. In the piece, Charles emphasized the work that both his children have accomplished individually.

"The scale and scope of the threat calls for regional and global solutions that will require the active participation of every sector of industry, in every country around the world," Charles wrote.

"As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat," he shared. "Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference."

Earthshot, founded by William in 2020, aims to discover solutions to environmental challenges that fall under five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-Free World, Fix Our Climate and Revive Our Oceans.

In the same essay, Charles also applauded Harry’s work.

"And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero," Charles noted.

"The time is now," Charles urged readers. "The eyes of our children and grandchildren are judging us. Let ours be the generation that can. And does. As we enter a new year, there is not a moment to lose."

The essay came amid alleged tensions among the trio.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

William, 39, was the first royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by his younger brother, 37, and his sister-in-law, 40, during their sit-down with the media mogul, 67.

When asked about his relationship with William, Harry said: "Time heals all things, hopefully."

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.