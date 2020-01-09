Prince Harry and Prince William's royal rift confirmed by close friend: 'Things are said'

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the Internet on Wednesday with their shocking announcement they were stepping back as "senior members" of the royal family, journalist Tom Bradby made headlines when he confirmed there was a “dispute” between the Duke of Sussex and his older brother, Prince William.

The ITV anchor, widely known for his interview with Harry and Meghan in South Africa, described the brothers' relationship struggles while appearing on “Good Morning Britain."

“There are lots of people who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, [who would] love them to be closer again. And with any luck, that will happen,” Bradby told co-host Piers Morgan on Wednesday morning. “But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said.”

"And also a family dispute within a family firm," he added. "You are working in a big family firm, everyone has their wishes and desires and ambitions and if they have to be balanced up and it’s very hard.”

Prince Harry, 35, briefly touched upon his "rift" with Prince William, 37, during his interview with Bradby in October for the documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey."

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens," the new father explained. "But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me."

Prince Harry confirmed he was on a different path when he and Markle released their decision to separate further from the monarchy.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram Wednesday. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."