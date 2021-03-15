Prince Harry, Prince William pay separate tributes to Princess Diana on U.K.'s Mother’s Day

Prince Harry and Prince William paid their own tributes in honor of their late mother Princess Diana.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Harry, 36, told Harper’s Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie that the Duke of Sussex had a bouquet of flowers laid at his mother’s final resting place.

"A spokesperson for Prince Harry says that he arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire for #MothersDay in the UK today," the "Finding Freedom" author tweeted.

Harry currently resides in California with his wife Meghan Markle, 39, and their firstborn Archie, 1. The couple is expecting a baby girl due this summer.

Harry’s older brother, 38, also honored their mother. The official Instagram page for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed handmade cards his three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, made for "Granny Diana."

"This year Mother’s Day will be different once again," said the caption. "Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging."

"Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William," the post continued. "Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day."

"Dear Granny Diana," George’s card read. "Happy Happy mother’s day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxxxx."

"Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day," wrote Charlotte. "I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of Love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx."

George, Charlotte and Louis also created artwork featuring a scenic drawing and hearts.

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.

The brothers are scheduled to stand together at a memorial they commissioned for Diana this summer.

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Oprah Winfrey. During the televised sit-down, Harry revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, as well as William, have ruptured.

Markle described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

The interview revealed tensions between the brothers, who had long been seen as close and who supported each other after Diana's death.

When asked about his relationship with William, Harry responded: "Time heals all things, hopefully."

On Thursday, William insisted that his family is not racist. He was the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by his younger brother and sister-in-law.

William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

"We’re very much not a racist family," William said as his wife Kate Middleton walked by his side.

The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne after Charles, 72.

William said he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry since the interview, "but I will do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.