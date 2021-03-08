Prince Harry says mom Princess Diana would feel 'very angry,' 'sad' about royal family fallout

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his mother, the late Princess Diana.

When Winfrey asked what Diana would think about him stepping back as a senior member of the royal family, Harry said he thought should would angry and sad.

"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy," the 36-year-old said.

When he, Meghan and Archie moved to Canada and then Los Angeles, Harry revealed he had to use money Diana left him because the royal family cut him off financially.

The couple's biggest concern was security and the ability to pay for it.

"I brought what my mom left me," Harry described. "And without that, we would not have been able to [leave], so touching back on what my mother would think of this, I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."

Harry also expressed how thankful he was to have Meghan by his side as he compared how she was treated to the UK tabloids to his mother's tragic demise.

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago," he said. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself."

Diana died in 1997 in Paris after her car crashed while in a tunnel because she was trying to avoid the chasing paparazzi.

In 2019, Harry previously slammed the press for its treatment of Meghan and his mother.

"There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior, because it destroys people and destroys lives," he said in a statement at the time. "Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn't acceptable, at any level. We won't and can't believe in a world where there is no accountability for this."

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself," Harry continued. "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."