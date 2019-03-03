Prince Harry may be more difficult than Meghan Markle, royal expert claims

While Meghan Markle has been dubbed "Duchess Difficult" by some of the media, one royal expert believes Prince Harry is actually the bigger diva.

Markle, 37, came under fire for allegedly choosing a tiara that Queen Elizabeth II didn't approve of and for allegedly feuding with Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

"I think that most of the stories that have been written about them are probably true otherwise Kensington Palace would have come down on them like a tonne of bricks," royal expert Robert Jobson told Yahoo! News' Royal Box. "I think most of it's probably true."

However, Jobson notes that the alleged tiara incident — in which Markle allegedly threw a tantrum when Queen Elizabeth II denied her an emerald tiara for the royal wedding — may have been more of Prince Harry's fault than Markle's.

"I don't think Meghan was being difficult when she was picking out a tiara, I think Harry was probably being overly defensive and overly protective," Jobson said.

While he defended Markle in the alleged tiara dispute, Jobson says that there likely was at least some rift or incident between the Duchess of Sussex and Middleton, who reportedly cried at a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte leading up to the royal wedding.

"Whether or not there were reports Kate cried over the way her daughter, I don't know if that's true or not but there's clearly been some confrontation," Jobson said.

Jobson also pointed out that Prince William may not necessarily be as level-headed and even-keeled as the media portrays him, especially in comparison with Prince Harry, who had a reputation as a hard-partying drinker before Markle reportedly helped him clean up his act.

"We love to paint Harry as the rebel and William as Captain Sensible but it's not like that at all," Jobson claimed.

'I think a lot of the time when William was smashed out of his head that the reports never got in the papers. But Harry would be outside having a go at the photographers and that would make it into the papers."

Still, it looks like the Fab Four will at least put on a good face: They're slated to attend a palace party together this week.