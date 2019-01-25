Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton feud reportedly ends after Prince Charles put his foot down

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may have finally come to a truce after months of feuding following a stern telling-off from Prince Charles, according to a royal expert.

The warring Duchesses - whose relationship has been under intense strain following a number of reported stand-offs - will have put their differences aside after their father-in-law's intervention, it is claimed.

Charles, 70, is bound to have "knocked heads together" as the family spent Christmas together in a bid to bring the royals together, according to Princess Diana biographer Robert Jobson.

He told Australia's Sunrise show this week that there was "truth" behind the reported spat between Meghan and Kate, both 37.

But Mr. Jobson is convinced that the future King will have saw to it that royal in-fighting came to an end over Christmas.

He said: "I think there’s no smoke without fire.

"I do think it has been blown up a little bit but there have obviously been a few problems between the two ladies and even between the two princes.

"There’s some truth in the rumors.

"I’m sure at Christmas Prince Charles was knocking heads together and you can see that by those photographs of them all walking together in a line."

But Mr. Jobson, who has written several books on the royal family, admitted it will take time for the pair to act naturally friendly in each other's company.

Commenting on the Christmas photo-op of the Duchesses walking to church together in Sandringham, Norfolk, Mr. Jobson added: "They looked like they had been pushed together in a line, to be honest."

Pregnant Meghan is said to have chosen to deliver her and Prince Harry's first baby outside London in another snub to her sister-in-law.

Kate had all three of her royal babies at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in West London.

Meanwhile, Meghan is said to have chosen the private wing of NHS Frimley Park hospital to have her child - expected as early as next month.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.