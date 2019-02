Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will join Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William on March 5 for a morning reception at Buckingham Palace despite persistent reports claiming the royals are at war, Fox News has learned Wednesday.

A rep for Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News the reception will mark the forthcoming 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture (on July 1), when he was formally made the Prince of Wales.

In addition to Charles, 70, and his mother Queen Elizabeth II, his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and his sister Princess Anne will be in attendance.

“Among the guests will be leading figures in Welsh and UK public life, as well as representatives from The Prince of Wales’ many Welsh charities and patronages,” a rep from Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News in a written statement. “The Investiture Regalia worn by The Prince of Wales in 1969 will be on display, including the Investiture Coronet, Sword, Ring and Rod, as well as the Letters Patent for the creation of Charles, Duke of Cornwall as Prince of Wales in 1958.”

Siblings William and Harry were last publicly seen together with their wives on their annual Christmas church outing. However, royal experts have insisted Prince William’s concerns for his younger brother Harry may have caused a rift that still continues today.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paull Burrell claimed William, 36, won’t be thrilled to hear that Markle, 37, had a star-studded baby shower across the pound.

The 60-year-old previously served as a footman to Elizabeth, 92, before he began working for his mother Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

“I think Prince William will be angered by all of Meghan’s lavish extravagance this week and the fact her baby shower looked so ‘celebrity’ rather than ‘royal,’” he wrote for The Sun Friday. “He has spent years working with the press to give them what they want but also gets what he wants in return — privacy. Meghan is doing exactly what he doesn’t — courting attention all for her and her baby.”

Burrell pointed out that while Middleton, 37, had a baby shower for their firstborn, Prince George, that celebration “was [a] very private and contained affair.”

“I think William, as well as Kate Middleton, will be totally bewildered by why Meghan is doing all this, as there’s no excuse for over-indulgence or excess and that’s what it seems to me,” claimed Burrell. “Although William mixes with A-list celebrities, he doesn’t take them home with him, they aren’t his friends. They are people he works with. The celebrity world in which Meghan was submerged seems to be where all her friends are, and that can only spell disaster.”

Burrell insisted that the lines between Markle’s former life as a Hollywood star and her new one as a member of the British royal family “are getting blurred.”

“There is a clear line between the two, and Meghan doesn’t know the difference,” he claimed. “The baby shower was obviously arranged to be in the spotlight. Why would you invite a CBS anchor to your event if it was private?”

Burrell claimed that when it comes to public life, the royals fiercely protect their privacy and put duty first before fame. While they are seen and photographed by the public at events or while supporting their causes, the royals prefer to keep their lives behind palace doors. And while Markle is an American and a newcomer, she must learn the ways of royal life.

As for William, who is second in line to the throne, Burrell said he is focusing on the role destiny has in store for him.

“The two different families… are drifting further and further apart, and that may be a good thing because Kate and William have to remain spotless,” said Burrell. “They never have put a foot wrong. Kate is an exemplary example of a queen in waiting and that’s what she has to be in our eyes. She can’t get involved in all of this. I’m glad she didn’t go to New York because if she had it would have reflected on her too. And again, why was there no family at the baby shower? Why wasn’t her mother there? It all seems very odd to me.”

“Prince William tries to keep his family out of the spotlight, so the fact Meghan’s baby shower was so flaunted will be frustrating for me, and it is causing a rift in the family,” added Burrell. “…. I think there are more surprises to come where Meghan is concerned and she will buck against royal tradition. With the baby coming, she’s got the ideal platform to do this. She’s going to do it Meghan’s way and not the royal way.”

Markle is due to give birth to her first child this spring.