Prince Harry knew Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey interview would 'rock the boat': report

Prince Harry knew exactly what he was doing when he sat down for a no-holds-barred interview with Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey.

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up to Winfrey in an intense, hours-long interview that included bombshell accusations against the royal family and the Firm at large.

Included in their claims were accusations of racism and turning a blind eye to psychiatric needs.

After their chat, not only did Harry and Markle's statements make headlines, but so did rumors of reactions from Harry's family members. It was immediately understood that Harry's older brother William was upset, while rumors of negative reactions from Prince Charles and more swirled as well.

However, Harry was aware of what could come of the interview.

"He knew what he was doing," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the New York Post's Page Six.

"I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to," she added. "And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment."

It became known that the interview started a dialog of sorts between Harry and his brother and father, though they were reportedly "not productive." It's also been reported that Harry and William began their healing process when reunited for the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

Despite being well-versed in the royal family, Seward said she had a hard time grasping Markle's claims regarding mental health – that she was denied help when feeling like she "didn't want to be alive."

"I find that so difficult to understand … what she was trying to tell us there," the author said. "You don’t go to the HR department in the U.K. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people."

Seward believes Markle, 39, struggled to adjust to royal life because "she has always had a voice and I think she just didn’t understand that as a royal duchess, you can’t have a voice."

Furthermore, she thinks that Harry "didn’t explain to her the ordinary things about being royal. That it’s not about you, it’s about the monarchy — it’s not like being a celebrity."

The author said she was excited to see the former actress join the family, but knew that her being an American would make the transition difficult for her.

"I think she had no idea she wouldn’t be able to say what she thought or wouldn’t be able to voice her opinion," Seward said. "That’s what she was used to all her life, and suddenly she’s in a straitjacket."

She also said that the interview did heavy damage to the Crown.

"Nobody attacks the royals. I’ve never heard of a member of the royal family criticizing them the way Harry or Meghan does," the author explained.