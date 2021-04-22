Prince Harry, Prince William had a ‘good start’ in healing, but there is no ‘quick fix,' pal says

Prince Harry and Prince William’s reunion at Prince Philip’s funeral was a step in the right direction.

While the brothers walked separately in the funeral procession on Saturday, the two were spotted chatting as they exited the service.

"I think it’s a good start and it was lovely to see but this whole argument runs so deep, I don’t think there is any quick fix," a family friend told People magazine on Thursday.

"Knowing family, it can mend a bit and then can slip back a bit," added another royal insider to the outlet.

PRINCE HARRY RETURNS TO CALIFORNIA AFTER ATTENDING PRINCE PHILIP'S FUNERAL

The funeral marked the first time that Harry, 36, and William, 38, had been together in more than a year. Harry stood down from royal duties and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie in early 2020.

Tensions between the brothers came to the fore after Harry and Markle, 39, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex portrayed the royal family as indifferent to the former American actress’s mental health struggles. During the sit-down, Harry described his relationship with William as "space at the moment."

Rumors of a rift between the brothers have rumbled at least since 2019. That’s when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex separated from the Royal Foundation, originally set up as the brothers’ joint charitable venture, to set up their own platform. That year, Harry said he loved his brother dearly but they were "on different paths" and have "good days" and "bad days."

Many believe that William was angered and hurt by Harry’s decision to speak so publicly about the royal family’s issues during the Winfrey interview. In one explosive allegation, they said a family member — not the queen or Philip — had expressed "concerns" about Archie’s possible skin color before he was born. Markle is biracial.

WHY PRINCE WILLIAM IS REPORTEDLY HESITANT TO RECONCILE WITH PRINCE HARRY QUICKLY

Days after the interview aired, William insisted "we are very much not a racist family," and said he had not spoken to Harry since the broadcast.

On Wednesday, Fox News confirmed that Harry had arrived back on the West Coast.

The brothers are scheduled to reunite once more this summer. A statue of their late mother Princess Diana will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday, BBC News previously reported. It will be unveiled on July 1 and the princes are scheduled to appear shoulder-to-shoulder at Kensington Palace for the occasion.

According to the outlet, the princes said they hoped the permanent sculpture would help all those who visit Kensington Palace to "reflect on her life and her legacy."

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM SPOKE FOR HOURS AFTER PRINCE PHILIP’S FUNERAL, SOURCE CLAIMS: ‘IT’S EARLY DAYS’

Royal author Anna Pasternak previously told Fox News that Harry’s relationship with William will require time and patience before it can ever be healed.

"Given what’s been put out there in the public arena, the brothers and the family look quite fragile at the moment," she said. "But it’s clear they desperately need healing as they prepare to stand shoulder to shoulder in honor of their mother."

During the interview with Winfrey, Harry said he will "always be there" for his brother despite their differences.

"I love William to bits," Harry said. "He's my brother. We've been through hell together. But we are on different paths."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairy tale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.