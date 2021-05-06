Prince Charles thanks Welsh Guards for participating in Prince Philip’s funeral: ‘You did him proud’

Prince Charles personally thanked the Welsh Guards who helped give his late father Prince Philip a final farewell.

The Prince of Wales made his first public appearance since his father’s April 17 funeral on Wednesday and visited the Welsh Guards at their barracks in Windsor.

"I was so enormously proud of those of you who formed part of the complement during my father’s funeral recently," said the 72-year-old, as quoted by People magazine. "If I may say so, what a wonderful credit not only to the Welsh Guards but also the Households Division and all those who were on parade, for what you all did."

Charles, who is first in line to the throne, noted that the royal family was "deeply moved" by their participation.

"People from other countries rang me up to say that they had never seen anything quite so marvelous, so beautifully done and with such dignity and style," he shared.

"Of course it is something with which you are all rightly famed, but I know my father would have been also enormously touched because he had dreamt up this particular way he wanted it done," Charles continued. "So you did him proud – and you certainly did make your old Colonel very proud indeed."

According to the outlet, Charles became the Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975 after Philip passed the role on to him. Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip passed away on April 9 at age 99.

The outlet also revealed that Charles chose a black and white childhood photo of the two to thank those who sent condolences after his father’s death. One Instagram user shared the image from 1958, which shows a young Charles sitting alongside his father in a small motorboat.

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.