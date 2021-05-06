Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release a new photo of Archie on second birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a new photo of their son, Archie, on his second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted the photo on their Archewell foundation site and it features the toddler holding balloons in the backyard of their Montecito, Cali. home.

Archie is facing away from the camera but looks adorable while wearing jeans, sneakers, and a sweater as he stares up that the balloons.

In honor of their son's birthday, the former senior members of the royal family have asked fans to join "us in advocating for vaccine equity on Archie's birthday."

'We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect," they said in a statement. "Together, we can uplift, protect and care for one another."

The couple continued, "Too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic."

"While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer," Markle and Harry described. "As of today, around 80% of the nearly one billion Covid-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries."

"While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start."

Markle and Harry asked people to think about donating "just five dollars (£3.60)" and it can help cover the "cost of a dose for someone in need."

The Sussexes are currently expecting their second child, a daughter, due sometime this summer.