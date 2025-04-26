Prince Harry, John Travolta bonded ‘like brothers’ after royal called him out for dancing with Princess Diana

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry joined Hollywood actor John Travolta at the annual Legends of Aviation Awards in Los Angeles, Friday night.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex honored Princess Diana at the ceremony and additionally poked fun at the event’s host for "dining out" on the dance floor with his late mother in 1985.

However, it appeared they remained good friends since Harry was previously inducted as a Living Legend at last year’s event for his role as an Apache helicopter pilot on two military tours in 2007 and 2012.

PRINCE HARRY CALLS OUT JOHN TRAVOLTA FOR ‘DINING OUT’ ON DANCE FLOOR WITH MOTHER PRINCESS DIANA

A vintage aircraft collector, who also holds the title of Living Legend, Greg Herrick, claimed Harry and Travolta bonded "like brothers" at the Los Angeles event last night, according to The Telegraph.

In 2024, Harry jokingly called out Travolta for his iconic dance at the White House with Princess Diana.

"I was one year old when you danced with my mum. As you’ve told everybody here and continue to dine out on that probably every single night," he quipped.

"But look at us now! It’s great. So, if we’re not going to dance together, we’ll fly together."

This year at the 2025 Legends of Aviation Awards, other celebrities, including Morgan Freeman, attended the star-studded ceremony.

Prince Harry honored first responders who had risked their lives to save those devastated by the California fires.

"There are moments in life that reveal a great deal about who we are — not just as individuals, but as a people. Moments that test our courage, compassion and our commitment to one another. And time and again, what I’ve seen — what the world sees — is that first responders rise to that challenge every single time, yet we rarely get the chance to thank them," Harry shared, according to People.

The massive and deadly fires broke out in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 7, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee for safety as their homes and businesses were destroyed.

Harry continued, "It has reminded us that in a world full of noise, there are still quiet heroes among us — steady, capable, and brave. Tonight, we celebrate aviation legends — the kind forged in smoke, shaped by teamwork and defined by the courage to fly into danger when others are told to flee."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED BY JUSTINE BATEMAN FOR BEING 'DISASTER TOURISTS' AMID CALIFORNIA FIRES

The Duke of Sussex concluded his remarks by praising the heroic first responders who put their lives on the line during the Los Angeles fires.

"This community doesn’t ask for attention or recognition. . . . But tonight, we’re going to give it to them, regardless, because in my experience, it’s the people who don’t expect it or ask for it, that need and appreciate it the most."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, did not attend the Legends of Aviation Awards. The couple were seen in New York City two days ago, as the Duchess of Sussex spoke at the TIME100 Summit.

Prince Harry praising first responders at the ceremony comes after he and Markle were labeled as "disaster tourists" during their visit to a Pasadena evacuation site in January during the California fires.

At the time, "Family Ties" star Justine Bateman slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for what she believed to be an insensitive "photo op" at an evacuation center for victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They are ‘touring the damage’?" she asked on X, referring to media footage she had reposted on the social platform. "Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire burned a total of nearly 40,000 acres in Los Angeles, including in the Altadena area.