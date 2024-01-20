Prince Harry calls out John Travolta for ‘dining out’ on dance floor with mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry honored his late mother Princess Diana at the Legends of Aviation Awards, Friday night, while he poked fun at the event’s host, John Travolta.

"This is nice," Harry said as he accepted his award, according to The Telegraph. "Thanks very much, Captain John."

The Duke of Sussex was inducted at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills. He was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle.

"I was one year old when you danced with my mum. As you’ve told everybody here and continue to dine out on that probably every single night," he joked. "

"But look at us now! It’s great. So, if we’re not going to dance together, we’ll fly together."

The younger son of King Charles III was a helicopter pilot during his military service in the British Army. He trained on missions in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. He also flew combat missions in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry was among four people honored at the ceremony as it aimed to focus on "those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace."

He was crowned a living legend of aviation for the evening as he was recognized for his role as an Apache helicopter pilot on two military tours in 2007 and 2012.

When the "Grease" star asked Harry, "What can you remember about your first flight?"

"It’s classified," he jokingly responded, according to the media outlet.

The Duke of Sussex detailed his aviation experience while serving in Afghanistan as "being up in God’s playground."

Reps for Archewell and Travolta did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comments.

The royal European Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe shared a photo with Harry on his social media, as he highlighted the evening.

"Congratulations To HRH Prince Harry for his VERY MUCH DESERVED Living Legends of Aviation Award," Schaumburg-Lippe penned on his Instagram.

The two were all smiles in the selfie as they sported black and white tuxedos.

The aviation ceremony happened just days after the palace had been rocked by health woes.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton, who turned 42 earlier this month, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic. The Princess of Wales is postponing all public duties until after Easter.

Moments after the announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed the king was seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate. They noted that the 75-year-old’s public engagements would "be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Meanwhile, the aviation honor raised eyebrows among several royal watchers.

Several royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital described the aviation induction as "bizarre" and "ridiculous." They pointed out that, in recent years, the 39-year-old has made a name for himself by airing his grievances, not for his aviation achievements.

"It’s like one small step for the man, but one giant leap for his brand," said Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British broadcaster and royal commentator. "As he and his wife became less and less interesting to the wider world, fading into the realm of yesterday’s news, the increasingly bizarre awards and accolades, which just seem to fall their way, get more and more peculiar."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.