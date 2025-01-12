Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed by Justine Bateman for being 'disaster tourists' amid California fires

Wildfire relief efforts made by British expat Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have fallen short, according to one enraged Hollywood actress turned producer.

"Family Ties" star Justine Bateman, who has already voiced her distain for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' administration in the aftermath of the disastrous Southern California wildfires, slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for what she believed to be an insensitive "photo op" at an evacuation center for victims.

"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers," an unsettled Bateman, 58, wrote to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday evening. "What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved."

"They are ‘touring the damage’?" she asked, referring to media footage she had reposted on the social platform. "Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

Video captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Harry and Markle in Pasadena on Friday, mingling with the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

Fox News Digital additionally learned that Prince Harry and Markle had opened their home to friends and family forced to evacuate, also donating clothing, children's items and other essentials to help the affected community.

A plethora of users agreed with Bateman's assessment of the royals, applauding her honesty. Others have praised the couple for their philanthropy.

Bateman has continued her tirade against California officials and how they've handled the wildfires. Speaking to Jesse Watters on Friday, Bateman, who lives in the Hollywood Hills, said she was "pretty p---ed" with the state of her city. "If you're going to run a city, or run a state, you have to take care of the basics. And that's [to] make sure that your fire and police department[s] are well funded."

"If you're not doing everything you can to take care of those problems if they arise, then get out. You are useless to us," she declared.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are three active fires burning in Los Angeles: the Palisades Fire (11% contained), the Eaton Fire (27% contained) and Hurst Fire (89% contained.) Over 12,300 structures have been destroyed.

As of Sunday afternoon, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner had reported 16 fatalities as a result of the fires.

