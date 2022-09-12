Prince Harry issues first statement after the Queen's death: 'This final parting brings us great sadness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry broke his silence on the passing of his "Granny," Queen Elizabeth II, touching upon this period of mourning he, his family and the world are facing.

In a beautiful tribute, he wrote how she was "globally admired and respected" with "unwavering grace and dignity."

Posted to his website for his Archewell Foundation, shared with wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex wrote, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Despite his rocky relationship with other extended members of his family, including his father, King Charles III, Prince Harry did not distance himself from the Queen, continuing to sing her praises even amidst criticism given to other family members.

Further cementing their closeness was Harry's naming of his second child, daughter Lilibet, a name the Queen was affectionally called by family.

The Duke of Sussex continued his statement with a note of optimism, perhaps added to honor his fond memory of the woman who left behind a robust legacy, writing, "You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III….Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile."

He concluded his statement of grief by adding, "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Prince Philip preceded his wife in death by nearly a year and a half. They were married for 73 years.

Funeral arrangements for the Queen have been decided, with the royal set to be laid to rest on September 19.