Prince Harry's ex reveals high-profile relationship gave her anxiety, fear: 'I found it really terrifying'

It's no secret that dating a member of the British royal family can be daunting due to the overnight fame that comes along with it, but one former girlfriend of Prince Harry is revealing how dating him changed her life.

Former model and actress Florence St. George, née Brudenell-Bruce, dated the now-Duke of Sussex for two months back in 2011. Despite the short-lived relationship, St. George, who also dated Formula One racer Jenson Button, claims it instilled a phobia in her she didn't have before.

"The first relationship was quite frivolous," St. George reflected on her past with Button in an interview with U.K. site The Times. "I was strutting down Formula One pit lanes and that was really fun. And though I was in front of a camera to a degree, I kept it quite minimal. But then I had another relationship that was very much in the foreground and when I glimpsed for five, six, seven days -- we were together a bit longer than that but that's how long it was in the press -- what it was like to be under that focus I found it really terrifying and I made the decision quite quickly that it wasn't the right thing for me."

While St. George did not mention Harry by name, she shared she has respect for anyone who lives under a microscope.

Still, St. George revealed the high-profile relationship left her with "a total fear for the camera and anxiety."

The former model said her career also contributed to constant worries about her reputation.

"I felt so defined by my relationships and by having been a model and a slightly kind of non-Bollywood actress," the former star of "Love Aaj Kal" said.

Prince Harry's former flame is now married to millionaire Henry St. George with two young children. The family splits their time in the United Kingdom and the island of Grand Bahama, where her husband holds the job title of vice-president for the island's Port Authority.

St. George confirmed she and her family are currently self-isolating on the island amid the coronavirus pandemic. The global health crisis has caused stress for the mother of two, especially after her three-year-old son, Jimmy, suffered a pulmonary hemorrhage as an infant, putting him at risk of pneumonia.

St. George is now a potter and she credits crafting things out of clay as a "form of therapy," according to the outlet.

“Sticking your fingers in clay is grounding. It’s the ultimate stress ball. Every time you touch it you reconnect to nature. I have an idea and then my hands take over and my brain switches off and that helps you disconnect from digital. When your hands are messy you can’t touch your telephone, you can’t look at the news, you can’t get pings, and that’s all so helpful.”

Although her worries of catching the coronavirus have not subsided while living on the island, where less than 50 have reportedly contracted COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the former actress admits she is getting back to her normal self after years spent in the spotlight.

“My confidence is back,” she shared. “Running away to an island and being a potter has really helped me.”