Prince Harry 'doesn't regret' Megxit, is 'happier' in Canada: report

Prince Harry is not living with regret after he and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the royal family, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned heads in January when they announced their desire to split their time living between the United Kingdom and North America in addition to earning their own income. Since settling down in Canada for the last few weeks, sources tell Us Weekly Harry is more than content with the couple's decision.

"Harry's much happier in Canada and feels a lot more relaxed," an insider told the magazine. "So far he doesn't regret the move."

According to the source, Harry's vow to "protect" Meghan, 38, and their son, Archie, 9 months, was his "No. 1 priority."

"That's exactly what he's done," added the source.

Harry and Meghan's whereabouts continue to keep the public on their toes. Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stunned fans when they surfaced at a ritzy hotel in Miami to attend a JPMorgan speaking event. Fox News confirmed Harry and Meghan's attendance at the exclusive gig and learned that Harry delivered a speech while there.

Harry was reportedly in talks to also conduct speeches for banking giant Goldman Sachs, but sources told the Daily Mail that the conversations between the bank and Harry's team were primarily about his charities.

In January, the Queen announced her support of Megxit in a statement.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the reigning monarch shared in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the 93-year-old continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

The couple have been residing in a private mansion on Vancouver Island since.