Meghan Markle steps out with baby Archie after 'Megxit' announcements

It seems that Meghan Markle is enjoying her time in Canada.

Markle, 38, was spotted taking a stroll with her 8-month-old son, Archie, and her two dogs, all of whom she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former actress can be seen wearing a black top, black leggings, tall brown hiking boots, and a grey beanie.

Two royal protection bodyguards can also be seen behind Markle.

Markle and Harry, 35, have been in headlines for a few weeks following their historic decision to "step back" from their royal duties and move part-time to Canada.

Prince Harry addressed their decision in a speech on Sunday night.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly," said Harry. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

It was also recently announced that Markle and Harry would not use their HRH titles -- his or her royal highness -- and pay back the $3.1 million spent on renovating their home, Frogmore Cottage.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," read a statement from Buckingham Palace. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."