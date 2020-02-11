Prince Harry’s ‘deep wounds of his mother’s death have never healed,’ royal author claims

Royal author Tina Brown believes Prince Harry is still being greatly affected by the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The British writer, who wrote “The Diana Chronicles” in 2007 and formerly edited Vanity Fair and Tatler, insisted that the impact of Diana’s death, as well as having an unclear role as the second royal son, has made Harry “an unhappy man.”

“I think the deep wounds of his mother’s death have never healed,” the 66-year-old recently told the New York Times. “And his sense of his role as the second son, the fact that he loved his military career but then left and didn’t have that sense of purpose — all of that came together to make him a very unhappy man.”

Brown pointed out that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, has handled the scandals involving his family like a future king. The 71-year-old is heir to the throne.

“I do think that Prince Charles’ handling of these crises — and Megxit — has shown that he’s ready to be king,” she said. “He has rather risen to the occasion… he has managed to walk the line between being a father who cares about the mental health of his son and being someone who understands what the monarchy has to do to be self-preserving.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced on Jan. 8 they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The couple said their decision came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, as well as Charles and Harry's older brother Prince William.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support," the Sussexes wrote.

They will keep their royal titles.

Their announcement comes just months after the couple opened up to host Tom Bradby in ITV’s documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which aired in October 2019 in both the U.K. and U.S.

While the special aimed to give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the couple’s recent royal tour of southern African, the couple also spoke out about enduring ruthless tabloid rumors as new parents.

In the documentary, Harry also spoke out against the British tabloids for the “ruthless” treatment Markle has received “over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff,” he explained. “But again, for me and my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue.

“All we need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in,” said Harry. “I will not be bullied into carrying a game that killed my mom.”

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.