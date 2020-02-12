Prince Harry was in talks with Goldman Sachs ahead of Megxit: reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's desire for financial and professional freedom amid Megxit has fans guessing just what the royal couple will do next. According to new reports, the Duke of Sussex was holding talks with investment bank Goldman Sachs just before departing the United Kingdom.

The Daily Mirror first reported Harry's talks with Goldman Sachs were in line with his and Meghan's decision to earn their own income, with one PR expert claiming his involvement with the banking giant could score the couple over a "billion" dollars.

Now, sources tell the DailyMail that Prince Harry was in talks with Goldman Sachs -- but the conversations were primarily about his charities.

"It was one of The Duke's charitable patronages that was in discussion with Goldman Sachs," an insider told DailyMail.

Reps for the couple and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

According to the Mirror, Harry and Meghan's alleged involvement with Goldman Sachs would have followed in the footsteps of David Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have conducted guest speeches at the bank's events.

The talks allegedly began back when Harry and Meghan were holed up in Vancouver, Canada, ahead of Christmas. Weeks later, the couple revealed their decision to "step back" as senior royals.

The revelation of Harry's alleged communication with Goldman Sachs comes just days after he and Meghan were spotted at a ritzy hotel in Miami for an exclusive speaking engagement.

Fox News confirmed Harry delivered a speech at a conference held by JPMorgan as Meghan watched on.

Harry and Meghan have been living on Vancouver Island with their son, Archie, for the past few weeks after announcing their decision to step back as senior royals.

According to reports, the couple is still eyeing houses in Los Angeles to settle down.