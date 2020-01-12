Changes following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'step back' announcement 'will take time to be implemented': report

Despite the sudden announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "step back" from their royal duties, changes in protocol will be slow to roll out.

An upcoming meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, between Harry, the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and possibly other members of the royal family, will serve as an opportunity to further discuss Harry and Markle's new roles.

“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” a palace source told the outlet.

It is reported that the recent conversations help be the Queen, Charles and William have also included the U.K. and Canadian governments.

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions," said the source. "Next steps will be agreed at the meeting. The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”

It is unknown if Monday's meeting will conclude the discussions surrounding Meghan and Harry's royal duties.

The News of Monday's meeting was first reported by Sky News as having been called by the Queen to "thrash out solutions to Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals."

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, announced via Instagram that they had chosen to leave their royal duties behind.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they wrote online. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

They also explained that they plan to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they continued. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties."