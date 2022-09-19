Prince Harry appeared 'traumatized' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while seated behind King Charles III

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, one member of the royal family in particular seemed to be overcome with emotion: Prince Harry.

"Harry just looked traumatized," Shannon Felton Spence, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital.

The late monarch's grandson sat next to wife Meghan Markle at the funeral. The couple was seated in the second row directly behind King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

According to Spence, the seating arrangement at the funeral was also very telling regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Harry and Meghan really surprised me because it means they’ll be in every photo," Spence continued, noting their placement directly behind the new king. "But I guess it makes sense since they clearly did the arrangement by succession."

The new king led the procession into Westminster Abbey, followed by the rest of the royal family.

He walked with other members of the royal family, including his sister Anne, Princess Royal, and his brothers Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

His children William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, who walked close together, also followed their grandmother's coffin along with their cousin Peter Phillips, Anne's son.

After conflicting reports on whether they would be in attendance, Harry and Meghan ultimately did not attend Sunday evening's Buckingham Palace reception.

"They wanted to be there," Spence said. "I imagine the weight of what they gave up when they resigned from their jobs as working royals is very heavy this weekend. Remember, they wanted to have both. They wanted to be able to capitalize on a celebrity brand and be ‘financially independent’ while also still serving The Crown. And the queen said no. That’s not how it works. You are in or you are out. And this is pretty indicative of their strategy over the last two years. They leak to the press to try and force the issue. And the only time I recall it working was with the question of Prince Harry’s ability to wear uniform to the vigil on Saturday night."

Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and relocated to the United States in 2020 after they stepped down as senior working royals. The controversial move led to an ongoing rift with William and wife Kate Middleton, and within the greater royal family.