Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Prince George and Princess Charlotte will walk behind Her Majesty's coffin

Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The nine-year-old prince and his seven-year-old sister are also expected to follow Her Majesty's casket along in the "Procession of the Coffin," in official proceedings of the memorial released by the Palace.

Noticeably absent from the roster is their youngest son, Prince Louis, who is four years old.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, are also not listed on the 22 pages of arrangements for the state funeral.

None of the children are listed in the committal service scheduled for later in the day which will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

William was 15 years old at the time of his mother's death, and Harry was 12 when they had to walk behind Princess Diana's coffin in September 1997, a memory they both have shared has haunted them forever.

During a 2017 interview with Newsweek, Prince Harry said, "I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today."

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will join The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in the processional, along with the Duke of York, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar, and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are listed next in line on the procession with two of their children, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Earl of Snowdon and Mr. Peter Phillips are followed by the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent.

The Palace released an official portrait of the late Queen on Sunday before her funeral. The photograph was captured during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June where she marked 70 years on the throne.

Prince William gave an emotional speech to mourners Thursday outside Sandringham House, and shared just how painful it was walking behind his grandmother's casket in the procession the day before.

From a video captured by Sky News, the Prince of Wales admitted he was somewhat "prepared" for the day, while also not entirely ready to be in the position to say his goodbyes.

"Doing the walk yesterday was challenging," he said. "It brought back a few memories. It's one of those moments where you kind of think to yourself, 'I've prepared myself for this,' but I'm not that prepared.

"It's this weird kind of thing ... Because we knew she was 96."

Two minutes of silence will be observed at the end of Her Majesty's funeral Monday, giving the British public a chance to pay their final respects to the late monarch.

The Committal of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II begins at 4 p.m. when the coffin procession enters the chapel. The children's names are not listed on 18 pages of the ceremonial plans.