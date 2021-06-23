Prince Charles is ‘shellshocked’ by Prince Harry, Prince William’s alleged feud, pal says: 'He is very hurt'

Prince Charles is allegedly having a difficult time with the ongoing tensions between his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales is "shellshocked by it all," a friend told People magazine in this week’s issue.

"He is very hurt and upset [by the ongoing fallout]," the insider claimed.

A source close to the royal household told the outlet that the royal family was hoping the brothers would reconcile at the April 17 funeral for their grandfather Prince Philip. The siblings were spotted sharing a brief, but public chat outside St. George’s Chapel.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM HAVE HAD 'CONVERSATIONS' BUT 'THINGS ARE STILL VERY STRAINED,’ PAL CLAIMS

"Everyone was optimistic," the source claimed. "But nothing really happened."

"There was not really any time to build bridges," another close source added.

News of the patriarch’s concerns came days after new details emerged about the alleged fallout.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is also the official consultant on Netflix’s "The Crown," has updated his book "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" with added chapters and new material. In the original book, which was published in 2020, the British historian addressed the ongoing woes impacted by the royal family.

PRINCE CHARLES WAS QUESTIONED BY POLICE OVER PRINCESS DIANA’S NOTE: ‘MY HUSBAND IS PLANNING AN ACCIDENT'

In new excerpts published by the U.K. Times on Saturday, the veteran writer further explored the alleged feud between the brothers.

Rumors of a split came to light in 2019 when British bestselling author Katie Nicholl claimed that after Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle in 2017, William grew increasingly worried for his brother and his whirlwind romance with the American actress.

"William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly," Nicholl claimed in the TLC documentary "Kate V. Meghan: Princesses at War?". "And being close to Harry, you know, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly. Are you sure?’ And I think what was meant as well intended brotherly advice just riled Harry."

"Harry is hugely protective of Meghan," Nicholl continued. "He saw that as criticism, he interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage, this union. And I don’t think things have been quite right ever since."

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY HAD A ‘FIERCE AND BITTER’ ARGUMENT OVER MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER BULLYING CLAIMS: BOOK

Now, Lacey wrote that although relations between the princes improved by the time Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, tied the knot in May 2018, they worsened in October 2018 when William, 39, learned that a senior palace aide made bullying allegations against Markle.

According to Lacey, William confronted Harry after he learned of the allegations. However, it led to a "fierce and bitter" argument. That confrontation led to William removing Harry and Markle from the joint office they shared.

"William threw Harry out," a friend alleged, as quoted by the outlet.

Lacey alleged that the angry confrontation first occurred over the phone and then in person when William asked Harry about the bullying claims.

PRINCE CHARLES HONORS PRINCE WILLIAM’S BIRTHDAY IN TOUCHING INSTAGRAM POST

"When Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted," read the excerpt. "Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally. The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan’s alleged behavior, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter."

William allegedly told a friend he felt "hurt" and "betrayed" as it was his duty to protect his younger brother. However, the British crown – and everything it stands for – came first.

"Harry, for his part, was equally furious that William should give credence to the accusations against Meghan, and he was fiercely combative in his wife’s defense," the excerpt read.

A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, Markle’s team strongly refuted the bullying allegations when they were first reported by the Times in March shortly before the couple spoke to Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview.

VERDICT FROM MEGHAN MARKLE’S BULLYING INVESTIGATION COULD BE DELAYED TO 2022: REPORT

Lacey previously told Fox News that when Harry finally announced he and his wife were stepping back as senior royals, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II suggested setting up a family lunch meeting to discuss the negotiations regarding the exit.

He said the reigning monarch was aware of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unhappiness and wanted to make things right. However, one royal refused to attend.

"There was one prince who said, ‘No, I’m not going to come to lunch and sit with my brother,’" Lacey alleged. "‘I am absolutely furious. I don’t think I can be trusted to keep my temper in his company.’ And which brother was this? It was William who refused to go to the family lunch and who would only negotiate with Harry round a table."

"Both sides lost their tempers, which resulted in some bitter negotiations," Lacey alleged. "The relationship between the two brothers certainly did deteriorate. I think their respective bad tempers and anger played a big role in this."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Winfrey, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Harry shared that after he announced his plans to step back from senior royal duties, Charles stopped taking his phone calls and the family cut him off financially. He was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind. The duke also described his relationship with William as "space."

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harry and William are expected to reunite in the U.K. for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned for Diana. The event will take place on July 1, which would have been their late mother's 60th birthday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.