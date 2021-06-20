Verdict from Meghan Markle’s bullying investigation could be delayed to 2022: report

Judgment for Meghan Markle’s bullying inquiry could be delayed by a year.

The speculation comes straight from The Times, which cites inside sources who say the investigation into the claims against the Duchess of Sussex will not be mentioned in the upcoming Sovereign Grant report – an annual financial statement published by The Royal Household.

According to the British news outlet, the investigation is "ongoing" and could be mentioned in next year’s report; or it could be handled privately within the institution.

Allegations against the 39-year-old duchess came to light in March shortly before her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

At the time, complaints from palace staff were reportedly leaked to the British press, which claims the Duchess of Sussex had yelled at some employees for minor infractions and made highly specific demands leading up to her wedding with Harry, according to another report from The Times.

Meghan’s team vehemently denies these claims and has requested to see any evidence that supports these claims, according to The Daily Mail.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Fox News in March.

Despite the denial, Buckingham Palace announced it had launched a human resources investigation into the matter.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the palace wrote to Fox News. "Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

While it has only been three months since the royal palace publicly addressed the inquiry, an external law firm was brought in to investigate the allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, The Times reports.