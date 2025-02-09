Expand / Collapse search
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein link has disgraced duke 'petrified' to step foot on US soil: expert

Disgraced Duke of York reportedly kept in contact with late American financier and convicted sex offender for longer than he claimed

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims Video

Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims

Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair's royal correspondent and author of The New Royals, spoke to Fox News Digital about the late monarch's close relationship with the Duke of York during the months leading up to her death.

Prince Andrew is "petrified" of ever stepping foot in New York City again.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard made the claim as the FBI is being urged to launch a new probe into his friend, American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Prince Andrew is petrified of even thinking of returning to New York," Chard claimed to Fox News Digital. "He is very much rooted to his home, Royal Lodge, and isn't moving any time soon."

KING CHARLES HUMILIATED BY PRINCE ANDREW WITH NEW EPSTEIN CONNECTION: EXPERTS

A close-up of Prince Andrew smiling in front of a fence.

British broadcaster Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that it's unlikely Prince Andrew would ever step foot in the US again. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Gone are the comfy days of feeling self-assured and having yes people circling him," Chard explained. "The fresh scandals, accusations, public controversies and negative media surrounding Andrew have led to him feeling very alone. No one wants association with inappropriate Andrew."

Chard insisted that the Duke of York, who was known to be the favorite son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was "very much on his own."

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

"He’s ruminating and fearful that further legal scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein will lead to a public, humiliating arrest," Chard claimed.

Prince Andrew wearing a suit and looking concerned.

Prince Andrew has been attempting to keep a low profile at his Royal Lodge home. (JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chard’s comments came after a source told The Sun that the 64-year-old is reportedly too "terrified" to ever set foot in the U.S. again, as the FBI is facing fresh calls to launch a probe into Epstein’s close friendships. The outlet noted that Andrew has only left the U.K. once in the last six years.

"He is terrified if he goes to America, he could be arrested, face civil action or be subpoenaed," the insider told the outlet.

WATCH: QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘REMAINED INCREDIBLY CLOSE’ TO PRINCE ANDREW ‘RIGHT UP UNTIL HER DEATH,’ ROYAL AUTHOR CLAIMS

Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims Video

"He used to be ‘Air Miles Andy,’ but he’ll never risk going to America again," the source claimed. "Since the whole thing blew up, he’s only been to Bahrain, where he has friends."

Prince Andrew in a blue suit looking concerned in front of a fence with green leaves.

Prince Andrew was nicknamed "Air Miles Andy" for his numerous travels across the globe. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

"There hasn’t been a single golf trip to Spain or holiday abroad," the source added.

Andrew’s anxieties have reportedly worsened after an email, believed to be from the disgraced Duke of York, shows that his communication with Epstein lasted beyond 2010.

A close-up of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was connected with several prominent people, including politicians, actors and academics. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

The BBC reported that the emails are published in court documents from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority. They show that the email was sent in February 2011. The emails were read aloud in a London courtroom, the New York Post reported.

Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein (far right) is seen here at the Royal Ascot with Prince Andrew. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images           )

"Keep in close touch, and we'll play some more soon!!!!" said an email sent to Epstein from a "member of the British Royal Family," the BBC reported. It’s believed the message came from Andrew.

The royal’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew looking away from the

Prince Andrew reportedly has a few friends who support him. (Reuters/Neil Hall)

"Smug Prince Andrew has brought everything upon himself," Chard claimed to Fox News Digital. "His lies have tripped him up and there is no escaping the public animosity towards him. He is guilty in the court of public opinion and has no choice but to keep his nose clean and head down. However, I'm sure he is on tenterhooks wondering what self-induced controversy will rear its head next."

Gloria Allred holding a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and a young woman

Attorney Gloria Allred holds a picture of Jeffrey Epstein and her client, Teala Davis, during a news conference on Nov. 21, 2019, in New York about the filing of a lawsuit against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein. Davies says she was 17 when she was victimized by Epstein. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

"He originally said he would help the FBI although this was years ago," Chard pointed out. "There is so much hostility towards Prince Andrew, it would seem unwise to travel to New York… Many people also feel that Prince Andrew… should be held accountable by the monarchy."

In his BBC Newsnight interview that aired in November 2019, Andrew said he hadn’t seen or spoken to Epstein after going to his home in New York in December 2010. Andrew described the meeting as a "wrong decision."

Mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein (Kypros/Getty Images)

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed that the royal family has been attempting to distance themselves from "Randy Andy" over the years.

Sarah Ferguson smiles next to ex-husband Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is seen here with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, at Sandringham, the royal family's holiday retreat. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Andrew has been uninvited to royal events, such as Christmas at Sandringham," Fordwich claimed. "He is far too toxic, a constant worry. The newest revelation of his email sent to Epstein further… places doubt surrounding all his other dubious claims. It opens him up to more suspicion… He has every reason not to want to return to the U.S."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre previously said that she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein’s behest, starting when she was 17.

viriginia giuffre with media

One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, speaks at a news conference after a hearing where Epstein's alleged victims made statements in Manhattan Federal Court on Aug. 27, 2019, in New York.  (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Giuffre claimed that after meeting Epstein as a teenager in Florida in 2000, he flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including the British prince.

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew three times, including once in London in 2001 at the home of Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre claimed that she was paid by Epstein for her sexual encounters.

While Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, the royal family forced him to step down from his public duties and charity patronages in 2019 after giving a disastrous television interview.

Prince Andrew Prince William

Royal experts previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William, who is heir to the British throne, wants to completely distance himself from Prince Andrew and his scandals. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

During the sit-down, he defended his friendship with Epstein and failed to express sympathy for the girls and women who Epstein abused.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is seen at Balmoral Castle after Queen Elizabeth's death

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, leaves Balmoral Castle in Ballater on Sept. 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. (OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes Andrew won’t ever set foot in America again. He said not only could a visit result in legal woes from attorneys still seeking answers for Epstein’s victims, but it would only be a "further embarrassment" for the royal family.

"The press coverage would be unrelenting," said Fitzwilliams. "… He might not be able to leave as quickly as he arrived!"

Jeffrey Epstein Harvard Sweater

Jeffrey Epstein died on Aug. 10, 2019, while behind bars. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

New York criminal defense lawyer Ron Kuby previously told the Associated Press it’s unlikely Andrew will ever voluntarily agree to an interview. He also said the FBI doesn’t have the means to force him to.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York is seen outside St Giles Cathedral

Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The likelihood of him participating is very, very small," Kuby said. "Why would he? The last time Prince Andrew spoke on the relevant topic he was yanked from public life and universally ridiculed."

A close-up of Prince Andrew wearing a dark suit with medals.

Prince Andrew reportedly spends his free time horseback riding, tending to his garden and playing golf with close friends. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2020, the FBI asked the UK Home Office to assist it in bringing Andrew in for questioning, the New York Post reported. According to the outlet, the investigation was put on hold in 2024 for reasons unknown.

Fordwich noted that Andrew continues to fall from grace in his home country.

A mural depicting Prince Andrew

A mural of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is seen in Shoreditch on July 1, 2020, in London. The prince has come under increased scrutiny over his relationship with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested by the FBI on July 2, 2020. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

"The Prince Andrew school, the only school on the remote British overseas territory of St Helena, is dropping his name in favor of a more neutral name," said Fordwich. "Most important to King Charles III is the future of the royal family.

"These constant, lurid revelations have ensured the king is hoping Andrew will lead a quiet life. He still wishes all these allegations would just go away. While the king still loves him as a brother, there is the family business – the monarchy. From that, Andrew is fired."

WATCH: KING CHARLES SECRETLY PAYING PRINCE ANDREW'S RENT, AUTHOR CLAIMS

King Charles secretly paying Prince Andrew's rent, author claims Video

It is believed that Andrew first met Epstein in 1999. Andrew claimed he cut ties with Epstein shortly after the pair were photographed taking a stroll through Central Park.

Jeffrey Epstein sitting at a dinner table and wearing a black polo shirt

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., on Sept. 8, 2024. (Rick Friedman/Corbis/Getty Images)

Epstein was found dead behind bars in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and federal conspiracy charges. The cause of death was suicide.

In 2022, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who settled with Giuffre. The prince made a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declared he never meant to malign her character.

Prince Andrew in uniform

Prince Andrew the Duke of York on board HMS Invincible during the Falklands War, in which he served as a helicopter pilot.  (© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

More recently, Charles has tried to persuade his brother to cut his expenses by leaving his sprawling royal estate and moving to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which is located inside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle. But Andrew remains ensconced at Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Andrew was said to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son. (Getty Images)

In November, The Sunday Times reported that Andrew, who was at risk of eviction after his allowance was cut, managed to raise the money he needed to continue staying at Royal Lodge.

Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday’s editor-at-large, reported that it was the monarch who was secretly paying for Andrew's rent.

FORMER MODEL RECALLS JEFFREY EPSTEIN ABUSE AT PRIVATE ISLAND, SPEAKS OUT AFTER HIS DEATH: 'MY LIFE SPIRALED'

Frogmore Cottage

King Charles III reportedly wanted Prince Andrew to move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage, the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, the king's younger brother reportedly refused. (Getty Images)

According to reports, the king promised his late mother that he would look after her favorite son after she died.

A split side-by-side image of King Charles in uniform and Prince Andrew in a suit.

Prince Andrew's relationship with his brother, King Charles III, has reportedly soured over the years. (Getty Images)

England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96.

"Prince Andrew originally wanted a trial by jury," said Chard. "Virginia Guiffre also wanted to settle in court… Prince Andrew has not been convicted of anything, denies all charges against him, and has paid a multimillion pound out-of-court settlement, meaning his civil lawsuit is settled. He also stepped away from his public role and is no longer a working member of the royal family."

King Charles crowned

King Charles was crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. (Getty Images)

"The significant scandal has done enough damage to the monarchy," Chard shared. "Even Prince Andrew will want to protect the royal family from further reputational damage… His only way forward is to… foster a positive path free from contentious associations. This will save his dukedom."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

