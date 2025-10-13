Prince Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein 'we are in this together' after Virginia Giuffre photo surfaced

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More details surrounding Prince Andrew's past correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein continue to surface.

After a picture of the disgraced royal with his arm around a teenage Virginia Giuffre was first published in 2011, Prince Andrew allegedly told the convicted sex offender, "We are in this together," via email obtained by The Guardian.

"I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it," he allegedly wrote in an email sent to Epstein on February 28, 2011. "Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!"

The email was sent three months after Prince Andrew told the BBC he had cut all communication with Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

Epstein's former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by him. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Last month, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was dropped as a patron for multiple charities after leaked emails revealed the Duchess of York referring to Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

According to the Daily Mail , the Duchess of York — who divorced Prince Andrew in 1996 — reached out to Epstein in 2011 after publicly denouncing their friendship during an interview with the Evening Standard.

During the interview, Fergusson expressed her "deep regret" and promised to "have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again," three years after he had been imprisoned for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

In an alleged email to Epstein following the interview, Ferguson referred to the disgraced sex offender as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

"I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that," Ferguson allegedly wrote.

"I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you and if I did I would cause more problems to you, [Prince Andrew] and myself," she continued. "I was instructed to act with the utmost speed if I would have any chance of holding on to my career as a children’s book author and a children’s philanthropist."

In a statement to The Guardian , a representative for Ferguson said she stood by her public condemnation of Epstein.

"Like many people, she was taken in by [Epstein’s] lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia," the statement read. "She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."

A representative for Ferguson did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

In August, royal experts told Fox News Digital that Andrew is grappling with private turmoil behind closed doors following the news that Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, will be speaking out from beyond the grave.

The claim was made by several royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital following the news that Giuffre’s memoir will be published in October. The 41-year-old, who accused the disgraced Duke of York and late Epstein of sexual assault, wrote the book before she took her life in April, the BBC reported .

"My sources tell me that there are serious concerns about Prince Andrew’s emotional well-being," royal expert Kinsey Schofield of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" claimed to Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Prince Andrew, 65, as he’s no longer a working royal .

