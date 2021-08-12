Presley Gerber may have gotten his face tattoo removed after online ridicule: photos

Presley Gerber may have gotten his infamous face tattoo removed.

The model was spotted out in Malibu recently with girlfriend Sydney Brooke and it appears that his face looks as clean as ever. The son of Cindy Crawford previously caught backlash on social media when he debuted a tattoo below his right eye that reads "MISUNDERSTOOD."

Although he previously defended the ink, the recent snaps of him in Malibu as well as some other recent posts on his Instagram have led many to believe he caved to the online ridicule and reconsidered his face ink. Several of his past posts in recent months have seen the tattoo look significantly more faded than it was when he debuted it in February of 2020. However, it’s also possible that the star has merely been using concealer to cover it up.

He seems to be having a little fun with the public mystery surrounding his "MISUNDERSTOOD" tattoo. On Wednesday he took to his Instagram Story where he shared one of the photos of himself in Malibu with a cheeky caption that read: "Where’d it go…"

Shortly after he debuted the ink and started to get mocked on social media, Gerber clapped back at his critics, likening the decision to get a face tattoo to cosmetic surgery.

"Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me.." he wrote on his Instagram Story in March.

According to Page Six , Gerber previously took to his Instagram Stories to fire back at people who made fun of his face ink.

"It says misunderstood because that’s how I felt my entire life," the model, who already had tattoos on his neck and arms, said at the time .

"Look at these f—king haters out here," he added. "F—k you if you don’t like it."

Meanwhile, Gerber's girlfriend reportedly chimed in and said, "His parents love it, by the way."