Cindy Crawford’s son Presley shows off face tattoo

Presley Gerber, the son of former supermodel Cindy Crawford, became the latest young star to get ink on his face, according to Instagram posts.

The tattoo appears below his right eye and reads “MISUNDERSTOOD.” Gerber posted a video on his Instagram feed showing the procedure being done.

Cosmopolitan magazine reported that the 20-year-old model already has several tattoos.

Gerber’s sister, Kaia, another model, was reportedly linked for a time with comedian Pete Davidson