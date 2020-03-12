Presley Gerber fires back at critics of his face tattoo, compares ink to cosmetic surgery

Presley Gerber, the son of former supermodel Cindy Crawford, is once again defending his decision to get a face tattoo.

In February, Gerber joined the growing trend of famous people getting ink on their face when he revealed to the world that he got a tattoo below his right eye that reads “MISUNDERSTOOD.” Since then, he’s been the subject of online ridicule from people on social media.

In a text post on his Instagram Story Wednesday, Gerber shot back at his critics and seemingly compared his face tattoo to cosmetic surgery as well as gender confirmation surgery.

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..” he wrote in white text on a black background.

The rebuke at his haters seemed to take aim at PC culture by making a point about whether or not it’s OK to lambaste someone for a cosmetic choice they make to their body.

According to Page Six, Gerber previously took to his Instagram Stories to fire back at people who made fun of his “MISUNDERSTOOD” face tattoo.

“It says misunderstood because that’s how I felt my entire life,” the model, who already had tattoos on his neck and arms, said at the time.

“Look at these f—king haters out here,” he added. “F—k you if you don’t like it.”

Meanwhile, Gerber's girlfriend reportedly chimed in and said, "His parents love it, by the way."