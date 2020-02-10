Presley Gerber responds to backlash over face tattoo: 'Haters out here'

Presley Gerber is defending his decision to get a face tattoo.

The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber revealed his new ink on Saturday in an Instagram post. The tattoo appears below his right eye and reads “MISUNDERSTOOD" and was done by celebrity artist JonBoy

Gerber, 20, faced backlash about his decision from users on social media who commented on how it was a poor decision on his part.

CINDY CRAWFORD’S SON PRESLEY SHOWS OFF FACE TATTOO

“Are you really that misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored," one person wrote.

"The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo. You just ruined your canvas,” said another.

Gerber fired back at the critics. “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing,” he said during an Instagram Live on Saturday, according to Page Six.

CINDY CRAWFORD’S 19-YEAR-OLD SON PRESLEY GERBER ARRESTED FOR DUI

“It says misunderstood because that’s how I felt my entire life,” the model added. “Look at these f—king haters out here,” he said. “F—k you if you don’t like it.”

Meanwhile, Gerber's girlfriend reportedly chimed in and said, "His parents love it, by the way."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gerber is no stranger to tattoos. He already has several on his hands, neck, and arms.